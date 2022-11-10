Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 254 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

