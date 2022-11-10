Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,303,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

