Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $31,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 476.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KE were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.