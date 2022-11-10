Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

MGRC opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

