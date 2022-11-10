Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $42,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 366.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mattel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mattel by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.