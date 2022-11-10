Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $306.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.