Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 470 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 470.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

