Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 975 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE ZTO opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

