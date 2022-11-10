Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 15.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIB. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

