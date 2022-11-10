Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 337 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,119 shares of company stock valued at $774,355. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

