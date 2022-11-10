Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $27,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in UniFirst by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in UniFirst by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst stock opened at $182.68 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $214.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

