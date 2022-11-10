Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
