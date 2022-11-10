Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 39,205 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 105,959.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Trading Down 5.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.