Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,610 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

