Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 20,470 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

