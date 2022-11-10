Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 219 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

