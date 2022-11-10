Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.