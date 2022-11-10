Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

