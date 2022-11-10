Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

