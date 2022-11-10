Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.