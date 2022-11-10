Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

