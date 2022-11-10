Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $236.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

