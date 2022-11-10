Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 146,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,112,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSCN stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.