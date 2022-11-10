Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

