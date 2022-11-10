Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

