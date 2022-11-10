Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $831,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

