Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $881,000 Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

MP Materials Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,094,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

