Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $909,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

