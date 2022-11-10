Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $949,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4,855.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $719.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,744. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

