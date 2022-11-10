Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

