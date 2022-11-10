Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 94,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 572,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 455,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

