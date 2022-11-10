Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4,855.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,054 shares of company stock worth $7,956,744. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:EPAM opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.84 and its 200 day moving average is $348.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

