Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

