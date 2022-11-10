Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $48.71 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

