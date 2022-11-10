Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 276,880 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 128,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

