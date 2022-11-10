Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $284.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

