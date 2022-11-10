Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of BRO opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

