Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 12,601 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25,202.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,536,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

