Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 32,429 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3,242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,437,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 990,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

PPC stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

