Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,713 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.91% of ContraFect worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFRX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $41,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

