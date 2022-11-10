Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 162,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $210.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

