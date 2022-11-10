Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 185 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $284.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.