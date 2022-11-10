Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,319 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. CWM LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,948 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,174. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

