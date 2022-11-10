Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,964 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

