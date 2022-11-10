Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,545 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,027,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

