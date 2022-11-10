Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 853 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.47 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97.

