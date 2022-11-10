Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $964,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 275,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $218.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

