Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

