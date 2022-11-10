PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.