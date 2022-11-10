QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

